Although it is true that WhatsApp continues to be the instant messaging app with the largest number of users, there are other applications that are also growing in the market. Now, the messaging platform will not only have to compete against Telegram, Facebook Messenger or Signalbut also against Twitter.

It was recently announced that, despite everything, WhatsApp was the real-time messaging app with the largest number of users in 2022, accumulating more than 40% of them, and being well above Telegram and Facebook Messenger, the two apps that they get closer.

All in all, more and more Internet users are choosing to use apps like the one created by the Durov brothers or other alternatives to the Goalsince many of these have more and better functions and tools.

Now, WhatsApp will not only have to compete against instant messaging applications, but also with other social networks, such as Twitter, as suggested by the CEO of the virtual platform of the little blue bird, Elon Musk.

It was at the beginning of this month of March 2023 when the owner of Tesla announced that it is considering integrate encryption in the style of the virtual application of Meta, that is, end-to-end encryption, in the direct messages of the social network.

Despite the fact that Twitter is not exactly a platform for the exchange of messages between its users, the truth is that it has this function, which is why Musk came up with the idea of ​​adding the famous encryption to private messages.

It should be noted that, despite the fact that there is no set date for the new tool announced by the owner of the platform to be incorporated into the platform, SpaceXit is expected to be available at the end of this month of March.

It is striking that Elon Musk’s announcement about the encryption of private messages on Twitter was made almost at the same time as it was revealed that Meta, owner of WhatsApp, is already working on a social network project that is quite similar to the platform. virtual little blue bird.