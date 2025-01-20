Between taking care of our families and achieving everything at work, women lead a life full of challenges and responsibilities in which, on many occasions, We leave aside the most important thing: our physical and personal well-being. But it should never be like that. It is scientifically proven that playing sports strengthens the body, strengthens the mind and helps us connect with ourselves. So, be that as it may, all We should find a few minutes a day to dedicate to physical exercise.

The key is to find an activity that allows us to take care of ourselves without feeling pressured, and in this sense, In Japan ‘slow jogging’ is sweeping. This revolutionary method of exercise is designed to adapt to any pace of life, which becomes a perfect option for us, because it understands that “It’s not about running faster, but about enjoying the journey,” as one of their mottos explains.

What does ‘slow jogging’ consist of?

Originated in Japan, this method created by professor Hiroaki Tanaka of Fukuoka University based on jog slowly and it is great for women who want to take care of their health without straining their body. The best thing is that it is so soft and pleasant that you can do it with a smile, or as they say in Japanese, in “niko niko” mode.

Woman doing sports. Pexels

Slow jogging combines simplicity and many benefits: It helps prevent diseases such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension, improves physical and mental condition, delays aging and even burns twice as many calories as walking. But its main attraction is that it is a pleasure, not a sacrifice. You don’t need special equipment or preparation, and with Just 30 minutes a day, you will notice how your energy and well-being transform.

How to start your slow jogging adventure

The best thing is that you don’t need to be an expert athlete to get into this technique. Professor Tanaka explains it like this: “With ‘slow jogging’ we don’t need any special technique. let’s try jog for 30-60 minutes a day. For those who find it difficult to find time, I recommend starting with ten minutes, three times a day.”

The secret is in jogging at a pace that allows you to converse or, better yet, smile. This rhythm adapts to you: if you are a beginner, you will be able Start with small steps and a speed of 4-5 km/h. Over time, and if you wish, you can go up to 7-8 km/h or even more, depending on your condition.

What benefits does slow jogging have?

Woman doing sports. Pexels

Beyond weight loss or muscle strengthening, slow jogging offers a safe way to take care of your body. Thanks to his technique, The impact on the joints is reduced and you avoid injuries common to traditional running. Additionally, this exercise promotes mental well-being by generating endorphins and relieve stress.

A key aspect is its accessibility. No matter your age, experience level or health status: ‘slow jogging’ It’s for everyone, as explained by Professor Hiroaki Tanaka, who assures that the only thing we need is will and a pair of comfortable shoes.

Slow jogging maintains a philosophy that invites us to enjoy movement without rush or pressure. In a world where so much is often asked of us, choosing an activity that respects our pace is an act of self-care.





