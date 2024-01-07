Tug of war over the Regionals: with the rift in Sardinia there is also the risk of Veneto

“Non-existent hypothesis”. Thus an Fdi big man, speaking to Adnkronos, forcefully criticizes the race of the outgoing governor Christian Solinas in Sardinia, strongly supported by the League. For Fdi, despite the position of the Northern League firmly expressed by the Northern League vice-president Andrea Crippa, the data has already been taken: the outgoing mayor of Cagliari Paolo Truzzu will be the one to play the game for the leadership of the Region. “In 2024, with Fdi leading the coalition – comments the same source – it is unthinkable out of 5 Regions to entrust two to the League and two to Fi, leaving only one to us”.

But the problem, as highlighted in Fratelli d'Italia circles, is not only within the party led by Giorgia Meloni. “Around Solinas – the belief – it would not be possible to forge a coalition that goes beyond the League and the Sardinian Action Party”. On Thursday, the very long 9-hour meeting on Sardinian soil decreed the line, with the majority ready to support Truzzu and not Solinas: the mayor of Cagliari “is therefore the only possibility, the path marked out for victory. Within reach, considering the divisions that animate the front of the adversaries”, Fdi reasons.

And the rule of confirming the outgoing candidates, to which the League and not only appeals, “has already been dropped from Sicily – the same sources point out – when the League and Fi asked Fdi to take a step backwards on the outgoing Nello Musumeci”, now in the government Melons. Obviously the hope “is to mend and ensure the unity” of the coalition. In Fdi they appear confident. “Salvini in Cagliari – it is remarked – had said that he would decide the regional table, the same table that Solinas chose 5 years ago”, despite the groans of Fdi.

“Even if we reach the table called for by the League – it is explained in Fdi – there is total confidence on our part that it is only a step to certify what has been chosen by the territory”. So Truzzu, no ifs or buts.

Especially since a tear in Sardinian land would end up trigger a domino effect in the other voting regions, therefore Basilicata, Abruzzo and Piedmont. A dangerous game, especially since, upon closer inspection, what we are arguing about today is just an appetizer. The bulk of the menu will come later, when important municipalities but also Umbria and above all the Veneto by Luca Zaia, to the challenge of the third term.

“Here too, it is unthinkable that the majority party in the country does not have a single governor in the three large regions of the North, now Veneto belongs to us”, say Melonians quoted by Repubblica. This explains why the impasse on Sardinia actually hides much more: “Because if we say that the incumbents, or in any case the parties that express them, have no say in the matter then it is a very serious problem”, they say from the Northern League. “In Veneto the power system of the League, and of Zaia clearly, is in great fibrillation. Because if the European Championships in June certify the overtaking (some fear dubbing) of FdI over the League, an entire world of Northern League power risks collapsing” , concludes Repubblica.

