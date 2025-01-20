He spent 15 seasons in the first division and was a highly prestigious international referee, refereeing in the Champions League and three Copa del Rey finals.

The former Spanish referee Joaquín Ramos Marcos died this weekend at the age of 78, and leaves a long memory in national football for his 15 seasons directing in the First Division, and for his later career in the media.

His colleagues ‘El Chiringuito de Jugones’ They broke the news this Sunday night with the goodbye to a collaborator of the program. Ramos Marcos left his mark on Spanish football since he debuted as a referee in the First Division in the 1979-80 season and was in the elite until 1993, at the age of 43.

The man from Salamanca directed more than 150 matches in First Division and he won the Guruceta Trophy for the best referee in Spain twice (1989 and 90). Ramos Marcos also broke boundaries with the European Cup and the UEFA Cup and was a prestigious international referee, refereeing three Copa del Rey finals.

During his 15 years in Primera, Ramos Marcos left a thousand anecdotes with the great players of the time, the Bernd Schuster, Míchel, Hristo Stoichkov or Paulo Futre. After hanging up the whistle, the man from Salamanca shared all that and more as a radio and television collaborator.









Thus, Ramos Marcos was a pioneer in putting the referee’s vision in the sports programs of different channels, especially on Canal+, and he collaborated in several of them to this day, such as ‘El día siempre’, ‘El Tercer tiempo’, ‘Punto Pelota ‘ or ‘The gamers’ beach bar’.