And of three dead are the toll of a shooting that took place this afternoon in the eastern part of the Slovenian capital Ljubljana. According to the first police reports, a man hit two people and then later took his own life. For the time being, the police have not been able to provide any further information regarding the cause of the shooting and an investigation is ongoing. Shootings are rare in Slovenia, according to statistics it is one of the safest countries in Europe. Citizens are only allowed to own registered firearms and must obtain a special permit if they wish to purchase a firearm.