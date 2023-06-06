In recent days, much has been said about the interest of the Águilas del América team in the services of the Mexican defender. gerardo arteagawho is trying his luck in the Old Continent with Genk from Belgium.
The Americanista team wants to arm themselves in good shape for the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament, and one of the main areas to cover is the left wing, and in Arteaga they have found the one who meets the necessary skills for the position.
In this regard, the 24-year-old defender has spoken about it, making it clear that he did not know anything about it.
“I saw the rumors on the internet (America’s interest) but I don’t know anything, they haven’t told me anything. I would like to continue here in Europe clearly. My goal is to jump to a better league. The leagues I like are the Spanish and the English”mentioned the winger in an interview.
With this answer, it has become clear that the native of Zapopan has no to the interest of the whole of Coapa.
gerardo arteaga He came to Belgian soccer with Genk in 2020 after his departure from Santos Laguna. So far, the national soccer player has played a total of 110 games, scoring 5 goals and contributing 11 assists, becoming one of the essentials for coach Wouter Vrancken in the starting eleven.
Thus, America continues to be in trouble after continuing without making any signings, as well as without filling the place left by coach Fernando Ortíz.
#Gerardo #Arteagas #response #interest #America
Leave a Reply