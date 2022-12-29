The inauguration of the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on January 1, 2023, in Brasília, should have at least 65 foreign delegations, composed of heads of government, vice-presidents, chancellors, special envoys and representatives of international organizations.

Ambassador Fernando Igreja, responsible for the inauguration ceremony, informed that this will be the biggest event with high-level international authorities in Brazil since the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

All heads of state and government of countries that have diplomatic relations with Brazil were invited. So far, 30 heads of state and heads of government have confirmed their presence at the event. According to the ambassador, representatives from almost all countries in South America will be present, in addition to authorities from Central America, Africa and the Middle East, which demonstrates the importance of this moment on the international scene.

The 19 confirmed heads of state are the King of Spain and the Presidents of the following countries: Germany, Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Guinea Bissau, Honduras, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Suriname, East Timor, Togo and Uruguay.

The first lady of Mexico, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, will come representing the country’s president, Manuel López Obrador. The vice-presidents of China, Cuba, El Salvador and Panama also confirmed their presence. The confirmed heads of government are from the Republic of Guinea, Mali, Morocco and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan and Ukraine will also be present.

Among the heads of power, the presidents of the Federation Council (Russia), the People’s National Assembly (Algeria), the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Iran), the Senate and National Assembly (Dominican Republic), the Republic Assembly (Mozambique), of the Senate of Jamaica and Equatorial Guinea, and of the National Parliament (Serbia).

Turkey, Costa Rica, Palestine, Guatemala, Gabon, Zimbabwe, Haiti, Nicaragua, South Africa, Cameroon and Saudi Arabia announced the arrival of their respective foreign ministers.

Igreja pointed out that 16 countries reported the participation of special envoys, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and France. The European Union and the United Nations (UN) must also send representatives.

The executive secretary of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), the secretary general of the Latin American Integration Association (Aladi), the president of the Inter-American Development Bank, Ilan Goldfajn, and the secretary general of the Treaty Organization of Amazon Cooperation reported their presence as representatives of international organizations.