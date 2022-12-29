Agents of the Civil Guard and the San Javier Local Police are looking for two hooded men who assaulted a supermarket at dawn this Wednesday, located on Balsicas avenue in the municipality of San Javier. The two men, who were captured by the security cameras, forced a blind in the premises, using a ‘kickstand’ to do so, and they agreed to enter on all fours at the bottom. The presence of the two men in the establishment, who were wearing dark-colored clothing and gloves, caused the alarm to activate and all the lights in the premises to come on.

This security system allowed the agents to later observe in various videos the movements made by the thieves during the time they were inside the supermarket. Once inside the business, they went directly to the cash register, which they took by weight, as well as a computer. While fleeing, one of the suspects dropped a flashlight.

Once they had the cash register, they returned again and inspected both the office and the rest of the establishment’s rooms. It has not been reported that they took more valuables. Investigators suspect that the thieves had planned the robbery, since they knew the layout of the supermarket.

Third shoplifting



This is the third assault on businesses that has occurred in this coastal area in the month of December. The previous robbery occurred on the 17th, when the owner of the Albohera hotel, in the Santiago de la Ribera district, suffered a robbery at his business. The alleged thieves, who threatened the owner’s father with a knife, were arrested a few days later. In addition, several hooded men entered the electronics section of a hypermarket eight days earlier and stole dozens of mobile phones.