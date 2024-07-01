by VALERIO BARRETTA

Williams, Colapinto debuts at Silverstone

Frank Colapinto will participate in an F1 race weekend at the iconic Silverstone track for the first time. The Argentine will in fact drive Williams in the FP1 of the British Grand Prix scheduled for this Friday as part of the work program reserved for young drivers (each team must reserve two FP1s for rookies in a championship).

The Williams Driver Academy member will take over the FW46 from Logan Sargeant. This year, on his Formula 2 debut, he won the Imola Sprint, going on to the podium at Montmeló and the Red Bull Ring. The Argentine has also won at Silverstone: he did so last year in the Formula 3 Sprint, again with MP Motorsport.

Colapinto’s words

“I have so many emotions. I am very happy, it is a very important moment in my life and in my career.“, commented the Argentine. “I will prepare myself as best I can, do a lot of laps in the simulator and study the details needed to drive this year’s car. I’m looking forward to trying the new car after driving last year’s in Abu Dhabi (in tests dedicated to young pilots, ed.). Being able to drive it on a track like Silverstone is a privilege, it is one of my favourite circuits and to do it at the team’s home race means a lot. To all the Argentine fans: I hope you enjoy FP1 as much as I do! It is an important moment for our country and I am very grateful for all the support I have been given. I will give my all to make you proud.“.

Smeets’ words

“Franco has had a very encouraging start to his debut season in F2 and we are delighted to reward his performances over the last two years with his first FP1 session“, added sporting director Sven Smeets. “We are proud of our talented group of drivers at the Williams Racing Driver Academy and it is important for us to give them the opportunity to progress and have these important opportunities to step up to the next level. Showcasing our talents at our home race at Silverstone is a great time and of course it will be a great day for Argentinian F1 fans“.