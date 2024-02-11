Kommersant: Carlson asked the Kremlin for an interview with Putin after his dismissal from Fox News

The Russian presidential administration discussed the idea of ​​an interview with Vladimir Putin with Tucker Carlson when the American journalist had just quit Fox News and began asking the Russian leader’s press service to talk with him. Details of the preparation of the conversation became known to the newspaper “Kommersant”.

A senior official in the Russian presidential administration said that the idea was considered impractical at the time. But, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Carlson “did not calm down, he was then lobbied by a variety of people: “Influential and nameless, rich and poor.” However, the decision to conduct the conversation was made “more than one month ago” and “Carlson went with the full knowledge that he would get this interview.” The final decision was made by the President of Russia himself.

The interview was recorded in the Kremlin's Representative Hall, where everything was arranged as Carlson requested, and where no one forbade him from bringing the phone. The room for the conversation was chosen by Putin himself, who had previously been offered several options by his staff to choose from. Carlson wrote down questions for the president on pieces of paper, which he did not show to anyone before the interview.

Putin’s interview with Carlson was published on the night of February 9 on the journalist’s website and on his account on the social network X. In the morning it was published on the Kremlin website. In the first 24 hours, Carlson's post received more than one hundred million views.