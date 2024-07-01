A voracious fire It broke out during the early hours of this Monday, July 1, 2024 in an irregular settlement behind the “Benito Juárez” International Airport of Mexico City (AICM).

The incident caused considerable damage in areas of the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office and the municipality of NezahualcóyotlUnofficially it is reported at least 30 houses burned.

The fire began in an alleged tire shop located on Ferrocarriles Avenue and 602. Neighbors tried to contain the flames using buckets of water while firefighters from Mexico City and Nezahualcóyotl arrived.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) of Mexico City reported that approximately 30 homes of precarious construction were affected by the fire; These were located in the Texcoco Avenue, Ciudad Lago neighborhood, .

“At the moment, 100% control of the fire is reported. We continue working at the scene in coordination with firefighters from EdoMex and the Mexico City International Airport,” reported the capital authority in support of the fire in Neza.

No injuries were reported. Neighbors in the area reported to N+ a strong presence of fuel on the asphalt.

Myriam Urzúa, Secretary of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC), arrived at the affected area and completely ruled out a case of fuel theft. She explained that a fuel tanker had overturned at the scene, which would have caused the leak in the area.