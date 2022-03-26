Shadow XI European Fantastic Film Festival of Murcia celebrated its closing gala with the awards ceremony for films and short films among other awards. ‘Silent Night’ by the British Camille Griffin won the Shadow for best film and best screenplay; best director went to Fabrice Eboué for ‘Barbaque’; best photography for ‘The Advent Calendar’; best actor to the cast of ‘Spice Boyz’; best actress for Marina Foïs for ‘Barbaque’ and a special mention for Pedro Brandariz for ‘Jacinto’, after his unexpected death.

As for the short films, in the national category, ‘La Luz’ by Iago de Soto was awarded. The festival jury also decided to give a special mention to the short film ‘Molaphone’ by Daniel Padró for its elements of double meaning and irony around a situation in which most have been seen.

Lone Fleming presented the award for best short film Murcia Fantástica to ‘Alcanzar el Vórtice’ by Pedro J. Poveda, with a special mention to ‘Paralisis’ by Juan Bermúdez, for the skill with which he resolved the difficulties of a story of loneliness.

Teresa Franco, Councilor for Equality, Youth and Development Cooperation, presented the awards for the best short film to ‘The Hateful Eight’ by Ángel Rodríguez, best actress to Nerea López for ‘The Hateful Eight’ and best actor to Jorge Maestre for ‘We think about it tomorrow’.

José Manuel López General Director of Youth of the Tourism, Culture and Sports Ministry of the Presidency presented the Serial Killer award to Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo in recognition of the professionals who promoted the fantastic genre.

Javier García, director of Sombra, presented the Nosferatu award to the Escuela Superior de Arte Dramático de Murcia in recognition of the Murcian culture professionals who support the festival.

Closing with Al Dual & The Strings of Horror



Al Dual & The Strings of Horror provided live music for the original soundtrack composed especially for the screening of ‘Vampyr’ (Carl Theodor Dreyer, 1932). Dual accompanied by a string octet put the finishing touch to the closing of the eleventh edition of Sombra in style. The artist is a Murcian composer from the Carmen neighborhood who has won the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend 2019 award given to the most important rockabilly artist in the world.

new french extremism



Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury are a couple of directors made known within the wave of the new French extremism. His first film, ‘A l’interieur’ (or Inside, 2007) is one of his greatest exponents. We are talking about a very controversial film that was even censored in France until it was exported as a remake to the US. Its plot, in which a stranger sneaks into the home of a pregnant woman, certainly lives up to the word “extremism.” But Bustillo and Maury soon took their movies to North America, where they made a prequel to ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ (Leatherface, 2017). In addition, they conquered the last edition of the Sitges Festival with the suffocating ‘The Deep House’ (2021) and explored various aspects of the horror genre with ‘Livid’ (2011) and ‘Kandisha’ (2020), among other projects that they did not do rather than reaffirm them as one of the strongest couples in contemporary horror.

feature films



Best film: ‘Silent Night directed by Camille Griffin’

Best director: Fabrice Eboué for ‘Barbaque’

Best Photography: ‘The Advent Calendar’

Best screenplay: ‘Silent Night’ written by Camille Griffin

Best Actor: Cast ‘Spice Boyz’

Best actress: Marina Fois for ‘Barbaque’

Special mention to Pedro Brandariz for ‘Jacinto’

short films



Best national short film to ‘The Light’ by Iago de Soto

Special mention to ‘Molaphone’ by Daniel Padró

Best Fantastic Murcia Short Film to ‘Reach the Vortex’ by Pedro J. Poveda

Special mention to ‘Paralysis’ by Juan Bermúdez

filmic battle



best short: ‘The Hateful Eight’ by Ángel Rodríguez

Best actress: Nerea López for ‘The Hateful Eight’

best Actor: Jorge Maestre for ‘We’ll think about it tomorrow’