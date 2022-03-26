“Do not be afraid”. The President of the United States, Joe Biden, in his speech in Warsaw, Poland, quotes the words used by Pope John Paul II in his first Pontiff speech on October 22, 1978. Biden addressed the citizens of Ukraine in particular, forced to suffer from the war with Russia.

“Brothers and sisters, do not be afraid to welcome Christ and accept his power”, the words of Karol Wojtyla almost 44 years ago. “Do not be afraid. Open, indeed open wide the doors to Christ. Open the borders of the States, the economic systems as well as the political ones, the vast fields of culture, civilization, development: do not be afraid”, the disruptive speech of the Polish Pontiff .