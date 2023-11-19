Sunday, November 19, 2023, 11:41



| Updated 12:23 p.m.

It could not be. The Murcian Athenea Pérez did not become the most beautiful woman in the world at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant gala. The representative of Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios, was the one who took the crown and recognition in the beauty contest in the early morning of this Sunday. Even so, Miss Spain, represented in the figure of the Murcian Athenea Pérez, ended up in the top 10 of the most beautiful women on the planet, an achievement more than enough for the 27-year-old.