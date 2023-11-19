The spring-summer 2024 trend was named by stylist Alexander Rogov in his Telegram-channel. According to him, white dresses will come into fashion in the coming seasons.

Rogov attached photographs from the latest fashion shows. The footage shows that this item of clothing has appeared on the catwalks several times recently. Designers have massively included white floor-length dresses with frills and other decorative elements in their collections.

