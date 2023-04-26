On Thursday April 20 in Peru, the young Romer Campos Meza, 30, was killed after receiving a total of 17 bullet shots by the dangerous criminal gang Los Monos de Quequepampa, which is led by Roger Moreno, better known as ‘El colocho’.

According to local media, this crime was planned by a minor of foreign nationality and Moreno, who was also her boyfriendand asked the young woman to trick Campos into an alley so he could shoot him.

The security cameras of the place were the ones that captured the moment in which the adolescent goes hand in hand with Campos to a corner of the López de Zuñiga prolongation, in Chancay. The young woman tells him that she has a surprise for him and therefore proceeds to blindfold him.

However, he takes Campos to a dark alley where they meet some hitmen, who shot the young man 17 times. His body was left lying on the spot, while the murderers and the woman escaped.

#chancay

today we woke up with a new act of blood it would be about mr. CAMPOS MEZA ROMER RUBEN 30 years old. According to police versions, he was killed with 16 shots to the head and neck, this occurred next to the municipal warehouse. pic.twitter.com/AcRP0iYOTY – Huaral News (@HuaralN) April 20, 2023

The residents of the sector found the body of Campos the next day and called the Police. Thanks to the security cameras, hours later, they raided the criminal’s home, where they managed to capture him and his partner.

According to the newspaper ‘La República’, “Colocho” would have threatened the woman with death to help him with his crime. “He (Roger Moreno) tells me, after that conversation, that if I don’t center him, he’s going to kill me and my brothers,” he told the authorities. At the moment, both detainees have pretrial detention.

Roger Moreno has a long criminal record and has already been imprisoned twice. In addition, the criminal gang that he leads is dedicated to land trafficking, extortion and hit men.

#AMAZING YOUNG VENEZUELAN TOLD SHE HAD A SURPRISE FOR HER LOVERS, SOLD HIS EYES AND GIVE HIM TO HITMANS. In the snapshots you can see Romer Campos Meza (30), being led by the hand by his partner to the place of his death. pic.twitter.com/dCONBktaaK — Keiko does not go Dictatorship anymore 🐀😡😤🤮👈🏼 (@PeruanossinAmos) April 25, 2023

Murders in Peru

According to the Peruvian National Police, only until February of this year, 44 complaints of hit men were reported and, between September 2022 and January 2023, 168 murders were registered. From what you could tell, about eight homicides a week.

DANIELA LARRARTE ASAAD

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

