The events occurred on April 12; the victim was in the vicinity of Padre Kino boulevard, in the Zona Río

Tijuana, Baja California.- The State Attorney General’s Office of Baja California obtained the link to the process of two subjects indicated for the crime of homicide qualified with advantage, to the detriment of a man.

According to the Special Prosecutor for Crimes Against Lifethe investigation folder cites that on April 12, 2023, at approximately 11:45 a.m., the victim was in the vicinity of Padre Kino boulevard, in the Zona Río, when Oswaldo Manuel “N”, one of of the defendants, carrying a pistol, with which he allegedly made several detonations against the deceased today.

Once the incident occurred, Oswaldo Manuel "N" got into the passenger seat of a Mazda vehicle, with California license plates, which was parked on Padre Kino boulevard, where his accomplice, named Miguel Ángel "N", the vehicle with which they fled.

Later, they abandoned the car in the channel’s boundary lane, in the La Mesa neighborhood (in front of Plaza Mundo Divertido), since a police patrol Municipal Policel, he marked them high; In said place, the defendants got out of the car in which they were speeding and tried, on the ground, to flee from the law enforcement officers, however, the latter gave them scope to proceed to arrest them for their participation in the event in question.