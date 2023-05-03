Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, yesterday morning, chaired the meeting of the Council, which was held in the office of His Highness the Ruler.

During its meeting, the council discussed a number of government work issues in the Emirate of Sharjah, and discussed plans and proposals to achieve the emirate’s vision to enhance its leading position in various vital sectors at the local and global levels.

Genetic Coding Program Project

The Council approved the project of the genetic coding program for the classification of biodiversity in the Emirate of Sharjah, which is the first of its kind in the region.

The project aims to create a unified database of genetic coding for species of living organisms, harness laboratories to determine the identity of living organisms at the DNA level, facilitate access to data and make it available to the scientific community, contribute to the development of plans to preserve living organisms, and provide the International Union for Conservation of Nature with information to contribute to Evaluation of red lists, and qualification of qualified national cadres in the field of genetic coding research. In keeping with the great development in the aviation sector and in conjunction with the growth it is witnessing in the Emirate of Sharjah, the Council approved two draft laws reorganizing the Department of Civil Aviation and the Sharjah International Airport Authority, and directed the Council to refer the two projects to the Advisory Council to complete its legislative session. The Council reviewed the response of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs to the recommendations of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah regarding discussing the department’s policy, which comes in the interest of strengthening government work, enhancing cooperation with society and achieving its aspirations in line with the emirate’s vision.