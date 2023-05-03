Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, yesterday morning, signed a memorandum of understanding between the University of Al Dhaid and the Universities of Bristol and the Royal College of Agriculture in the United Kingdom, in the residence of Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi.

The memorandum of understanding signed by His Highness on behalf of the University of Dhaid, Dr. Evelyn Welch, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Bristol, and Dr. Peter McCarthy, Rector of the Royal University, aims to enhance cooperation to develop scientific and educational expertise between employees and students in scientific fields of common interest. The scope of cooperation for the memorandum of understanding includes three educational fields: veterinary medicine, sustainable agriculture, and desert science, while the parties can discuss ways of cooperation in various research fields.

His Highness watched a visual presentation dealing with the most prominent programs and majors offered by the two universities, listening to a detailed explanation of the fields that will be offered and the details of educational studies for students in the field of agriculture and veterinary medicine. .

According to the memorandum, the University of Al Dhaid, the University of Bristol and the Royal University of Agriculture cooperate to offer four programs: Bachelor of Sustainable Agriculture, Bachelor of Animal Science, Bachelor of Desert Sciences, and a PhD program in veterinary medicine, and these programs and majors will be offered at the University of Dhaid, which will be opened next year, as it states The memorandum of understanding on cooperation to develop curricula in several different fields, in addition to providing opportunities for the exchange of scientific experiences between staff and students, cooperation in organizing conferences, forums and workshops of common interest, and the exchange of information and scientific publications.

At the end of the memorandum signing, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah received a souvenir from the University of Bristol delegation.

His Highness and the delegation of the Universities of Bristol and the Royal University of Agriculture in the United Kingdom toured the corridors of Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi’s house, where they viewed His Highness’s most important holdings, including historical manuscripts, books, certificates, medals and necklaces.

The signing was attended by His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, by: Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Head of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, Muhammad Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, Ali Ibrahim Al Marri, Head of Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi’s House, Dr. Muhadtha Al Hashemi, Chairman of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, and Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi Director of the University of Sharjah, and a number of academics and university representatives in the country and the United Kingdom.