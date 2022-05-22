The Conservation Department of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority intensified its efforts during the first three months of this year to raise awareness of the importance of rationalizing water consumption and preserving it from waste. Water in a number of mosques and parks saved about 79% of consumption, in addition to monitoring water consumption bills in 658 mosques, 134 schools and 62 parks.

Director of the Conservation Department, Engineer Ghada Juma Salem, said that the authority focused during the first three months of this year on raising awareness of water consumption and organized a number of events with the aim of reaching the largest segment of society, as more than 3,594 benefited from these activities, including 2,026 school students and 1,286 from families, 225 employees, 46 workers and 11 housewives.

She indicated that the administration’s efforts during the first three months of this year resulted in the installation of 980 rationalization pieces in mosques and parks, which saved 79% of consumption, as the consumption rates before installation were 14,427 gallons, and after installation it became 2,967 with an estimated saving of 11,460 gallons per day. Approximately 4,182,900 gallons per year.

She added that the Conservation Department monitors the quantities and bills of water consumption in mosques, government schools, and parks. It also monitors erroneous behavior in residential and commercial areas, as well as government and private facilities, to reduce waste and conserve water, and continue to educate community members about environmental issues, sustainability, and the importance of rationalizing water use.



