THE Davos World Economic Forum 2022 started this Sunday (22.May.2022), in Switzerland. The main topics of the meeting will be the consequences of the covid-19 pandemic on the world economy and the war in Ukraine.

The event’s organization hopes to bring together around 2,500 world leaders, including politicians, economists, businessmen and representatives of civil society. Among the confirmed presences is that of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He will speak via videoconference on Monday (May 23).

Russia, meanwhile, is not on the guest list. This will be the first time that the event will not have Russian representatives since the end of the Soviet Union.

“Russia’s aggression (…) will appear in the history books as the collapse of the order born after WWII and the Cold War,” forum founder Klaus Schwab told reporters. According to him, Davos will do what he can to support Ukraine and its reconstruction.

In place of “Russia House” (Russia House, in free translation from English) –place where visitors went to know the customs of the country–, Davos will have the “Russia War Crimes House” (Russian House of War Crimes, in free translation from English). Space was built by the Ukrainian government, in partnership with a businessman from the country.

Latin American leaders traveled en masse to Davos. Presidents Pedro Castillo (Peru), Iván Duque (Colombia), Rodrigo Chaves (Costa Rica) and Luis Abinader (Dominican Republic) will speak. There will also be specific sessions on issues related to the region.

To represent Brazil, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sent ministers Paulo Guedes (Economy) and Marcelo Queiroga (Health).

The forum, which runs until Thursday (May 26), will also address issues such as climate change, technology and gender inequality, among others.