The Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah made a number of recommendations regarding the emirate’s municipalities at its seventeenth and final session of the fourth regular session of the tenth legislative term. consumption, which will have an impact on providing quality services and relieving pressure on the current laboratory.

The Council’s recommendations touched on the importance of the Department’s strategic planning for the future, taking proactive steps to enhance its competitiveness, and working to find a systematic mechanism for continuous improvement to unify and facilitate procedures and regulations among the emirate’s municipalities, to improve the quality of services provided and the speed of their delivery. In the same context, she called for the establishment of a unified electronic system between municipalities, and the promotion of services provided in the smart application of Digital Sharjah.

The recommendations of the members included their emphasis on raising Emiratization rates in technical specialized fields, which have a scarcity in the number of citizens, and presenting replacement plans for jobs occupied by non-nationals in the various municipalities of the Emirate.

The recommendations also included working with the competent authorities to develop plans to raise readiness and maintain business continuity, and to develop appropriate preventive measures for potential risks during crises, natural disasters and torrential rains.

The recommendations emphasized the importance of evacuating citizens’ homes and annexes that were rented in residential neighborhoods and suburbs, especially in the central region, in order to preserve the entity and privacy of families living in those neighborhoods from mixing with expatriates, their different customs and cultures.

It called for the issuance of a guide for designing parking lots in the emirate, with the introduction of a mechanism for deducting parking violations accumulated on vehicles, in conjunction with deducting traffic violations. At the conclusion of the discussions, the members approved their recommendations regarding discussing the policy of the Municipalities Affairs Department in the Emirate of Sharjah.

After that, the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee, chaired by Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, presented a video material that included a final report on its work and achievements during the current parliamentary term, highlighting its most prominent visits, discussions and support to enhance the economic and investment climate in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Council Chairman Ali Mehd Al-Suwaidi said that our council, during its current session – which lasted nearly nine months – accomplished works of value and objectives, and achieved many achievements within the framework of its competencies entrusted to it in accordance with the provisions of its establishment law and its internal regulations and their amendments.

He continued: Loving the homeland is not a monopoly on anyone, but rather it is a duty for every individual who lives on his land, and our true Islamic religion urges us to love the homeland and be loyal to it, and that the end of the work of the Council in its fourth session and its tenth legislative chapter gives us the incentive and the extensions for the beginning of a new phase of the stages of national work and giving. In any place and in any field, and the next stage requires more effort from everyone, and serious and honest exertion. The homeland needs every constructive helper, and every loyal lover, at all times and times, to remain honored and honored in perpetual height and glory, and for its banner to remain a flutter that embraces the sky in the shadow of Our wise leadership, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, Rulers of the Emirates, may God protect them all.