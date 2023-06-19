Blinken: China did not agree to the restoration of communication channels between military leaders

China did not agree to the restoration of previously interrupted channels of communication between the military leaderships of the United States and China. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced the results of the talks between Beijing and Washington. Reuters.

“As for the channels of communication between the military, this is an issue that I repeatedly raised during this visit. I believe that having such channels is vital, and this is underscored by recent incidents in airspace and at sea. At the moment, China has not agreed to move in this direction,” the diplomat admitted.

Earlier, Blinken, at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, said that America refuses to support the independence of Taiwan and will not enter into conflict with China. He also said that the United States does not intend to arrange a new cold war with China. Blinken clarified that Washington is not going to change the Beijing system.

In turn, Xi Jinping commented on the conversation with Blinken and assessed the results of the American politician’s visit with the words “very good.”