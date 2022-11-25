Home page politics

The partial mobilization in Russia was intended to compensate for the losses in the Ukraine war. But many reservists have already fallen: the news ticker.

Losses in numbers: Kyiv announces Russia’s losses.

Kyiv announces Russia’s losses. Editor’s note: Read the latest developments in Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from Friday, November 25, 2:45 p.m.: The losses in the Ukraine war are causing major problems for Russia (see first report). The partial mobilization in September should remedy the situation. According to estimates by British secret services, however, a large number of the conscripted reservists have already fallen. In the Donetsk region, around the city of Bakhmut, among other things, a large number of mobilized reservists were killed, according to the short report by the British Ministry of Defence.

A Ukrainian military Grad multiple rocket launcher fires rockets at Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. © Libkos/AP/dpa

The same applies to soldiers who had to dig trench systems in the Luhansk region while under heavy artillery fire. The Kremlin must be concerned that an increasing number of families of reservists are prepared to protest against the conditions in which their relatives are serving and, if necessary, to be arrested.

Losses for Russia in the Ukraine war very high

First report from Friday, November 25th: Moscow/Kyiv – Russia has suffered heavy losses in the Ukraine war so far. How high the losses of the Russian army are actually, is unclear. The Kremlin itself is largely silent. Most recently, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu gave official figures in September. “Russia’s losses amount to 5937,” he said at the time. A second wave of mobilization planned by Vladimir Putin suggests, however, that the losses are considerably higher and can only be compensated for with new recruits.

Also the statements of a former officer of a Russian special forces and an active FSB officer of the Russian secret service, which the Russian investigative portal Istories published in October, make it clear how many problems the Russian armed forces have to contend with in the Ukraine war. According to them, the number of casualties at that time was almost 90,000. This included fallen soldiers, but also missing and wounded soldiers who are unable to return to military service.

The news portal close to the Kremlin had already announced in April Readovka accidentally numbers to the published on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war. At that time there was talk of 13,414 fallen soldiers and around 7,000 missing. For comparison: in the ten-year war in Afghanistan from 1979 to 1989, the then Soviet Union lost 14,523 dead. Later information spoke of 26,000 fallen soldiers.

Losses for Russia in the Ukraine war: Kyiv reports the current losses

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian general staff publishes the number of Russian casualties every day. According to statistics from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, more than 86,000 soldiers have died in combat in the nine months of the Ukraine war. The General Staff also provides additional data on aircraft, helicopters, tanks and other military equipment. Russia’s losses at a glance:

Soldiers: 86,150 (+430 on the previous day)

planes: 278 (+0)

Helicopter: 261 (+0)

Tank: 2899 (+1)

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 5844 (+5)

Artillery Systems: 1895 (+6)

Air defense systems: 209 (+0)

Multiple Rocket Launcher: 395 (+0)

Cars and other vehicles: 4404 (+4)

Ships: 16 (+0)

Unmanned Combat Drones: 1553 (+6)

(as of Friday, November 25)

The information on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war comes from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. They cannot be independently verified. The Kremlin itself gives very little information about its own losses.

