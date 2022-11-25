settings

After the governor’s appearance Ruben Rocha Moya in the State Congress for its First Government Report, the members of the 64th legislature analyze the schemes of this new format. There are voices that criticize the length of the event, but the majority of legislators are in favor of this new modality for accountability, since it cannot be limited to minutes.

Reciprocity

The senator Mario Zamora returned the “peonada” to Governor Rubén Rocha Moya. And it is that if he was at his daughter’s wedding celebration, he went to the First Government Report of the morenista before the State Congress. Some are taking advantage of both facts to say that “Marito” is browning. And more those who do not want to influence the election of the new state leadership of the PRI.

off script

The governor Ruben Rocha Moya He had not contemplated being present at the monthly plenary meeting of the Concanaco held in Mazatlán, in fact, at the inauguration he sent the Secretary of Economic Development, Javier Gaxiola, on his behalf, but at the last minute he decided to be present at the meal where the Secretary of Government, Adán Augusto López, could it be that it was not planned?

firefighters on payroll

Just as she did when she was mayor of guasaveAurelia Leal López is trying to get state councils to include firefighters on their payroll, since these rescue forces work with many deficiencies, despite the great service they provide to society.

The local deputy and president of the Civil Protection Commission will have to do a lot of convincing work to achieve its goal.

Support

The attorney general in Mocorito for Morena, Enrique Parra Melecio, brings a list in hand with the names of the people who have already signed up to attend the march called by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Sunday, November 27 to celebrate four years of government of the Fourth Transformation. As a member of Morena, he has been calling to go out to Mexico City to support AMLO.

