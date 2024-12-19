Spanish football is in luck this Wednesday after tonight an old acquaintance, goalkeeper Sergio Rico, returned to play a football match after having recovered from the serious fall from a horse in El Rocío in May 2023, which He was kept in an induced coma for 26 days and admitted to a hospital for three months.

The Sevillian goalkeeper, former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain playerwhose discipline he belonged to when he suffered the accident, participated in an Asian Champions match and did so with the victory of his team, the Qatari Al-Gharafa (4-2), thanks to a double from his teammate Joselu.

Sergio Rico, who a few days ago received the happy news of becoming a father for the first time, played 90 minutes in his first game after two and a half years away from the playing field.

Not even the two goals conceded dampened the happiness that he shared with his followers on social media at the end of the match.









Joselu’s joy

«And play again, and win again. Thank you very much for the support, fans. “The first victory of many,” wrote the goalkeeper. A happiness that was shared with his teammates like Joselu. The former Real Madrid striker last season responded with an emotional message: “Come on, damn it. Congratulations on that return showing your bravery. I’m very happy to hear it”.

Another teammate, but in this case a position on the field, Keylor Navasalso added to the messages of joy for his return to the grass: “How great my brother!! How happy to see him there,” wrote the Costa Rican, who is currently without a team.

Sergio Rico’s last game was on May 7, 2022when he was on loan at Mallorca. Then, back at PSG, he did not have any minutes in the French goal during the 2022-2023 season.