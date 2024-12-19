CaixaBank and Avalia SGR have renewed their collaboration agreement within which the mutual guarantee company will enable a credit line for SMEs and the self-employed, with a maximum of 18 million of euros.

Participating partners of Avalia will be able to opt for this line. The maximum amount per operation for financing real estate, fixed assets and current assets will be 1.2 million euros accumulated for participating partners, with different maximum limits by type of operation.

To access financing, you must be self-employed company or business of Avalia’s scope of action, in addition to proving the economic and financial viability to meet its financial commitments.

With this line, the aim is to launch new business projects or consolidate existing ones in, for example, specific sectors such as services, industrial and agricultural.

The agreement has been signed between CaixaBank’s Ebro territorial director, Isabel Moreno, and the general director of Avalia, José María García.