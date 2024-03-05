The Amazon offers today they bring us the discount AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor. The offer reported compared to the recommended price is 59%, a truly excellent discount. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The current price is the lowest ever for the platform, and the product is sold and shipped by Amazon, with the possibility of returning it within 30 days of delivery.
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor
The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor features 16 Cores and 32 Threads. We are talking about a processor that is based on the Zen 3 architecture and has a default TDP of 105 W.
Finally, this processor does not integrate a GPU within it, while as regards the Frequency Boostthis model reaches up to 4.9 GHz, with a base frequency of 3.4 GHz.
