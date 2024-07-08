In recent days, information has circulated about a possible return of Orbelin Pineda to Mexican soccer with the Monterrey Football Club, however, the ways in which the representative of Pineda has handled the situation has caused annoyance in the AEK Athens.
So in an exclusive interview conducted by the portal Sport 24the leaders of the AEK Athens They responded forcefully and bluntly to the current situation that is being experienced with the Mexican player.
“In response to an interview given by Orbelin Pineda’s agent, AEK makes it clear in every way that it will not be blackmailed by anyone. Certainly not by Pineda’s agent and his partner. The footballer is bound by a contract with AEK and if his representatives continue to resort to similar methods, AEK will defend its interests by appealing to the competent international authorities,” the club said.
The statements that upset the board of directors AEK Athens were those of Mario Villarrealrepresentative of Orbelin Pineda and who admitted that “Monterrey’s interest is strong and persistent.”
The representative of Orbelin Pineda He added: “He has a contract with AEK and he respects it, there is also great respect not only for the club but also for Almeyda, he is the man who brought him to Greece and their relationship is very close.”
However, he made it clear that the possibility of returning to Liga MX is in the Mexican national team’s mind: “But it is true that right now Orbelín and his family are thinking more than ever about returning to their homeland. It is something that will be discussed in the summer between the player and AEK. Let us never forget that they are people first.”
It should be remembered that the contract of Orbelin Pineda with the AEK Athens expires on June 30, 2027, so any team interested in his services must negotiate directly with the Greek team.
The European team would have requested a better offer to let the Mexican go, as they would not be willing to let him go for 12.5 million, as they expect to receive at least 20 million.
