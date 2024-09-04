Sergio Higuita received tremendous support for the 2025 campaign of the International Cycling UnionThe Colombian cyclist signed for the Kazakh team Astana for the next two seasons, until 2026, from the German squad Red Bull Bora, a team he joined in 2022.

“Astana is a team with a great legacy in cycling, with a rich history in the WorldTour and victories in virtually all the major races in the world. At the moment the team is transforming into an exciting new project looking towards the future, with new signings and new sponsors,” Higuita said on Wednesday in statements provided by the Kazakh team.

Sergio Higuita will share ranks with his compatriot Harold Tejada, who is racing the Vuelta a España with the Kazakh team. The Huila native also has a contract valid until December 2026.

Change of scenery for Higuita

“This is the place where I can continue to grow as a professional cyclist and we have set goals for the next two years. I am convinced that I will do everything possible to achieve all the objectives we have set ourselves,” he added.

The 27-year-old cyclist, winner of the Colombian national road championship in 2020 and 2022 and runner-up in 2024, is known for his climbing characteristics and his great qualities in mountain stages.

In addition to the national championships, his achievements include his victory in the overall championship Tour of Catalonia in 2022 and the Tour of Colombia in 2020, as well as a stage victory in the Vuelta al País Vasco in 2023.

“Sergio is a very well-known rider in the peloton. He is a very versatile athlete, capable of delivering strong results in almost any race, being able to win on mountainous terrain, in classic races and in stage races,” he said. Alexander Vinokurov, general manager of the team.

