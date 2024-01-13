Genoa – A thinning out operation for Genoa who, aside from Dragusin, are selling those who had played less so far: Hefti and Kutlu have already left, in the next few hours they will say goodbye to Jagiello and Puscas. The Romanian (in the photo) now seems to be headed to Bari, who made the decisive move in the last few hours. Once Puscas has left, a reinforcement will arrive in attack: Pellegri remains a strong candidate but he is not the only one, Ohio (Standard Liège) and Erabi (Hammarby) are also being monitored. More complicated at the moment to get to Djuric and Henry, who are playing for Verona but who remain for sale.