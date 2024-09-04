The children that Vladimir Putin supposedly had with former gymnast Alina Kabaeva are isolatedeven from their own parents, whom they meet late at night, but above all from their peers whom they only see during the holidays.

They live off the grid, traveling on yachts, armored trains, and private planes, writes the Dossier Center, Mikhail Khodorkovsky’s website that documents the illicit activities of people associated with the Kremlin, citing the account of one of the President’s employees who, unlike Putin, often sees the children.

“The heirs” Ivan and Vladimir, born in 2015 and 2019, live largely in the Valdai residence. Surrounded by nannies and housekeeperspersonal chefs, drivers and dozens of employees at their disposal.

But the protective wall has some flaws: teachers are sought on the website English Nanny, an agency that recruits staff for wealthy Russian families. Candidates for the English teacher position were promised, in an ad published at the beginning of the year, a salary equivalent to 7,700 euros.

Necessary requirements are passing medical tests and committing to remain confined to the territory where the family lives. Communications with the staff are handled by Olesya Fedina, Kabaeva’s cousin who passes herself off as the boys’ mother in these communications.

The children have a large collection of Lego construction sets and an iPad tablet. They often play alone. Ivan prefers watching Disney cartoons and pretends to be a Disney heroeven if his parents don’t appreciate it. The bodyguards are never too far away and sometimes they play hockey with them, even with the President, and his mother as a spectator.

They have a cover identity since early childhood. Their names are not registered. Dossier has several photographs of the eldest son that are not published for ethical reasons.

Putin’s relationship with Kabaeva, as well as the Russian president’s entire private life, is one of the main state secrets. Putin divorced Ludmilla, the mother of his two eldest daughters, Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova.