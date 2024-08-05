Aleix the only ‘intruder’ among the Ducatis

“Bastianini is back to being the same as in 2022 and will certainly be a candidate for the title“. The team manager of the official Ducati team Davide Tardozzi he had no doubts in including the Beast in the list of candidates for the 2024 world title that seemed to be a private matter between Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin. Bastianini, however, scored a double at Silverstone that allowed him to recover 21 points from his teammate and now the points that separate him from Martin are 49 with ten races still to go.

Aleix Espargaro he went out on a limb in a certain comparison in reference to Bastianini who, according to the Catalan, could even be the favourite to win the title: “It reminds me of Pedrosa from his best days – the words of the Aprilia rider reported by the newspaper speedweek.com – He still has to make some progress in reading the race, but when he does he will be the driver to beat”.

Espargarò said he was satisfied with his performance, although he had to settle for sixth place overall: “I was the only one standing among the Ducatiswe got the front tyre right and I was very strong in braking and I was able to defend myself for a long time, but I can’t manage the rear tyre. As long as it’s a matter of doing a qualifying lap or a sprint I can be competitive, but in the race, however, I have this problem”.