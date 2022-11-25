The African champions dealt another blow to the hosts after beating them 3-1 in Doha. The ‘Leones de Teranga’ were superior, but they lacked precision in the last meters. Even so, it was enough for them to take advantage of the mistakes made by the Qataris, who were left with a foot and a half out of the competition.

The calendar and the results of the World Cup in Qatar. © France 24

Al Thumana Stadium was the scene of Qatar’s second game in their own World Cup. With visibly depopulated stands compared to the premiere, the homeowners reaped another defeat. This time it was Senegal, who with the 3-1 score settled in the area and embittered the Qataris, who will need a miracle to stay alive in the tournament.

The first half had a monotonous and low-level rhythm. Those led by Aliou Cissé, absolute masters of the ball, once again missed their figure Sadio Mané and the tenure became bland and without depth.

Just a shot from Idrissa Gueye after a good collective play was the only risk situation that Senegal generated.

The controversy came to Doha when the Spanish referee, Antonio Mateu Lahoz, did not penalize an infringement by Kalidou Koulibaly on Akram Afif inside the area that meant a penalty for Qatar.

When everything indicated that the break would come without moving the electronics, a senseless ball hit the area was poorly cleared by the Qatari defender Boualem Khoukhi and the attacker Boualye Dia took advantage of it with an unassailable right foot for Meishal Basham.

In the snap, Senegal struck quickly. Six minutes into the second half, Famara Diedhiou anticipated at the near post and with a header signed an expected 2-0 lapidary.

However, Qatar brought out their sporting pride and in a span of seven minutes made Edouard Mendy the figure of the match. At 61, Abdelkarim Hassan shook with a powerful shot that went against Senegal’s left post.

Mohammed Muntari -in the air, on the left- scored the first goal for Qatar in World Cup history. © Bernadett Szabo / Reuters

Two minutes later, Mendy saved a half turn from Almoez Ali and, seconds later, a point-blank shot from Hassan.

Those commanded by Félix Sánchez advanced in search of a discount, while those of Cissé took refuge too much. To such an extent that, at 78, Mohammed Muntari hit a header and scored the 1-2, Qatar’s first goal in a World Cup.

However, the illusion did not last very long for the local. Five minutes later, Bamba Dieng volleyed a cross from behind and settled history.

With this result, Qatar will need an almost utopian combination of results to break into the top 16. If the Netherlands beat Ecuador or draw, they will be eliminated today. Instead, Senegal will play their last card in a one-on-one against ‘la Tri’ on the closing day.