Continue our series of guides related to Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet, a pair of ninth generation titles which, despite the controversies due to the infinite bugs present within them, have confirmed themselves as true sales champions, exceeding all expectations. Among the many new Pokémon introduced in the Paldea region one in particular owns a different evolution based on the game version owned by us. It’s about Charcadetthe Infantigneous Pokémon that we will be able to evolve into Armarouge if we are playing Pokémon Scarlet and in Ceruledge if we are playing Pokémon Violet.

The software house has linked obtaining the evolutionary object to a short side mission available in one of the many cities in Paldea. Thanks to this guide we at Akiba Gamers not only will we help you capture your Charcadetgiving you some advice on how to find it easily, but we will reveal how to complete the side mission and get the evolutionary item according to your game version.

It’s time to find out all the secrets about Charcadet and its evolutions in Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet thanks to our new guide!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Guide to Charcadet and its evolutions

First we will have to be able to capture a Charcadet and although its habitat includes a large part of the Paldea region, it is a Pokémon that rarely appears compared to the others. The little monster will be able to appear throughout the southern and central part of the region, but we will also have another resource to capture it. Indeed, the Pokémon Infantigneo will appear also in Teracristal Raids 1★ and 3★if we really can’t find it in the game world, we just need to consult it from time to time the Raid Board in the Poképortal section to find battles that see him as the protagonist.

Once you have obtained the little monster, making it evolve will not be that difficult, but the result obtained will vary according to the version we are playing. The evolution of Charcadet is in fact linked to an object that we will be able to obtain from an NPC located in Picadiaa town located on the western edge of Area 3 East. In the main square, near a fountain, there will in fact be a character who will reward us with the evolutionary object if we complete a small secondary mission. We can easily recognize the collector of rare items by the text balloon highlighted in yellowdifferent from the normal NPCs with which we will not be able to interact.

In Pokémon Scarlet the character will ask us to deliver them 10 Bronzor Shards, obtained by defeating the Pokémon of the same name. We will be able to face the little monster in all areas that contain ruins within the Paldea region. One of the easiest to reach is found on the road from Los Tazones to Leudapolis, in the part of Area 2 East where the river branches in two. Once the items are obtained and delivered to the collector we will be rewarded with theFaust armorwhich will allow us to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge Fire/Psychic-type.

In Pokémon Violet the character instead will ask us to deliver them 10 Shards of Sinistea, obtained by defeating the Pokémon of the same name. We will be able to find the little monster very easily in the southeast area of ​​Las Brasas, a town located in the southern part of the Paldea region. Once the items are obtained and delivered to the collector we will be rewarded with theOminous armorwhich will allow us to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge Fire/Ghost type.

The only way to get Armarouge and Cereludge in the game version where they are not present is to get it by trade. Fortunately though we will be able to obtain infinite evolutionary objects within the two games, given that the collector of rare items will reward us with one of the two armors every time we deliver the items she wants. So we can easily get a second Pokémon to deliver to our friends in exchange for the version we are missing, without having to sacrifice our own to complete the Pokédex.

And have you already captured Charcadet? But above all which is your favorite between Armarouge and Ceruledge? Let us know in the comments!