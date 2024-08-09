SAW has revealed the lineup of games it will showcase during the gamescom 2024which will be held from 21st to 25th August in Germany. Event attendees will find the company’s stand in the Hall 7. It will be possible to try it for the first time in Europe SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONSfurthermore the famous mascot of the software house will be present for some Photo opportunities with all visitors and we will even be able to admire a reproduction of Shadow’s iconic motorbike.

All the fans of ATLUS They will be happy to know that too Metaphor Re:Fantazio will be testable during the event. In addition, the director Katsura Hashino will be there to reveal some new things about the game. There will be photo opportunities for all attendees!

Source: SAW