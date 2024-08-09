The Cucuteño Angel Barajas paralyzed the hearts of several Colombians who closely followed her performance in the high bar event of the gymnastics of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and which gave him the silver medal in the discipline.

He was the first (and so far the only one) to have climbed onto a podium in these games that have left the country with so much bitterness, because in the budget made by the Colombian Olympic Committee several medal opportunities have been lost.

Angel Barajas Photo:EFE

Exciting ending

Angel He flew in the final and scored 14,533 points, the same score as the Japanese Shinnosuke Oka, who won the gold because he received a better score from the judges in his execution, even though the Colombian performed with more difficulty.

One of the great architects of the silver medal of Angel Barajas It’s from the Colombian coach Jairo Ruizwho prepared the 17-year-old from Cúcuta and gave him the tools for the national feat, as he became the youngest athlete in the history of our country to win a medal.

However, to Jairo Ruiz His heart almost stopped in the middle of his pupil’s test in the Bercy Arena. In a video that went viral on social media, the gymnastics coach can be seen suffering from a sideline.

Ángel Barajas gave Colombia its first medal in Paris 2024. Photo:AFP

Jairo Ruiz never stopped suffering

Ruiz He held his head while Barajas He was flying on the high bar, for a moment he remained motionless, then he gritted his teeth and did not take his eyes off his pupil who was focused on shining in the final.

The coach reacted, applauded Barajasbut he assumed a tense position, one leg forward, the other back, while gesturing with his arms, like the conductor of a philharmonic.

When Angel I was about to finish the test, Jairo Ruiz He unlocked his legs to walk five steps and see the Cucuteño’s landing up close, and he didn’t take his eyes off him for a second.

Angel Barajas Photo:EFE

The Bogota coach froze again, while clenching his teeth to Angel stood up after landing, and seeing that he had achieved stability on the mat, he exploded with excitement and shook his arms up again and again.

RuizAfter several seconds of pure tension, she breathed and hugged Ángel Barajas as if he were her son, because he had achieved a great performance worthy of a medal in Paris.

“We started winning National Championships on one apparatus, then on two, then titles. We won Bolivarian, South American, Central American, Pan American, World Cups, fourth, fifth and sixth places in World Championships, but we had never won a medal. I am not saying that I was sure that we would win, but I was calm because of the work we had done,” the coach told La Opinión.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS