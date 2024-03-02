One of the announcements that surprised more than one person during the last Nintendo Direct was Epic Mickey: Rebrusheda remake of the title that we originally saw on the Wii in 2010. As expected, conversations about a possible third installment in the series did not wait, and This topic reached the ears of Warren Spector, director of the first title in this franchise.

By answering a couple of questions on LinkedIn, Spector revealed that he would love to work on Epic Mickey 3. However, at this time it cannot commit to this idea, not only because the property is in the hands of another company, but it is working on other projects. This is what he commented:

“I can't begin to describe how excited I am to see Disney Epic Mickey return to Switch and other platforms. Everyone on the original team, as well as the Purple Lamp and THQ Nordic teams who worked on the remaster, did a great job bringing the game to life. The teams on that project were fantastic (it was obviously a true labor of love) and every member of the team can be proud of the fact that we created something that, like almost everything Disney, is everlasting. “To be a part of the company’s ongoing legacy of providing family entertainment that lasts for decades is more than I could have hoped for.”

At the moment, there are no plans for a Epic Mickey 3. However, yes to Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is doing well in sales, the possibility of this happening is not ruled out. Let's remember that something similar happened with SpongeBob. In 2020 it arrived SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, a remake of the classic of the GameCube generation. Shortly after, THQ Nordic gave us a completely original title in this series.

In this way, there is a possibility that the same will happen with Epic Mickey. We remind you that Epic Mickey: Rebrushed will be available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC sometime in 2024. On related topics, you can learn more about this delivery here. Likewise, check out this comparison between the remake and the original title.

A Epic Mickey 3 It would be something great. While it is true that the series has never been the pinnacle of 3D platformers, it is not bad either, and it is very worthwhile, not only for Disney fans, but for all those who love this type of adventure.

Via: Warren Spector