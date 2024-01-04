President of the PT says that the more than 9,000 open vacancies will help improve care and service provision

The president of the PT (Workers' Party), federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), said that “the public service has been strengthened again after years of dismantling”. In a publication on Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). According to Gleisi, the more than 9,000 open positions will help “Improve customer service and service delivery”.



