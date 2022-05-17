After a medical specialist expressed her disagreement with the hiring of Cuban doctors to go to marginalized areas of Mexico to serve the population Fadlala AkabaniSecretary of Economic Development of Mexico City (Sedeco) sent him a message.

challenged the specialist Medical Genetics, Ana Cecilia Jarawho resigned from his corresponding position and moved to the warrior sawto attend to those who really need it.

“I challenge you to be consistent right now, give up the position you have and move to the mountains in Guerrero and set an example,” the capital official said.

The statements occurred on official social networks, where the Secretary challenged the doctor go to the mentioned area of ​​the country.

In addition, he added that the medical specialist validate your Hippocratic Oath and go where a doctor is most needed.

What happened?

For its part, Ana Cecilia Jarastated in a video that there are no vacancies for doctors in Mexico, nor in rural areas, for which he indicated to the president of the republic, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to attend pay attention to local problems, before bringing specialists of others countries.

The doctor stated that there is no job, there is not a single one where I can work, he said. She added that this is only in genetics, since she specialized in that, Indian.