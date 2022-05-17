Final Fantasy XV hit the market in November 2016. Since then, the game has managed to sell 10 million units worldwide, this according to recent statements by Square Enix. Thus, the work directed by Hajime Tabata has become one of the most successful installments of the series.

This announcement was shared on the game’s official account in Japan, where fans were thanked for their support. Compared, Final Fantasy 7 has managed to sell more than 13 million units throughout its historywhile the Remake of this installment exceeded five million copies in August 2020.

Other games that have surpassed the 10 million mark are final fantasy x Y final fantasy XIV. Similarly, the MMORPG already has more than 25 million userswho have provided much of the revenue for Square Enix in recent years.

Let’s remember that Final Fantasy XV underwent a long process of development, originally known as Final Fantasy XIII Versusand the story was never completed, since the last additional contents were canceled. Still, the experience that is currently available, at least in the Royal Editionit is very worth it.

In related topics, here you can check our gameplay of Final Fantasy Type-0 HDand here the final fantasy x.

Editor’s Note:

Final Fantasy XV It is one of my favorite installments. Although the game has several problems, the journey of Noctis and company is one that I will never forget. This is a case where the more additional content you enjoy, the better the experience becomes.

Via: Square Enix.