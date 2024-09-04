Chihuahua— The decision of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) to join the strike of the Judicial Branch against the reform within Plan C promoted by Morena and its allies, will impact the cases of direct amparos and constitutional controversies, said Adriana Neri, who heads the employees of the federal courts of Chihuahua.

He added that there is no date for the strike to be lifted, since it is important that the legislators decide to open the dialogue so that there is a real consultation on what the reform should be. He explained that it is important that the Supreme Court has joined the strike because it is one of the bodies that make up the Judicial Branch and that until now it had remained in operation, but it supports the workers. He pointed out that in the case of Chihuahua there are few issues that have to be resolved by the Supreme Court, which will have to wait until activities are resumed, for which there is no date. Employees of the Judicial Branch of the Federation took the protest they have outside the building on Mirador Avenue to the road, where they asked citizens to inform themselves about the implications that the reform would have within Plan C. They indicated that this is not about issues of privileges or benefits for employees, but about centering all power in a single person in the Presidency of the Republic. With banners and Mexican flags, they asked citizens to take part in the demand not to affect the Judiciary, since it is the only one that can protect the inhabitants from abuses by the authorities.

First strike by workers’ will

Employees of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation called a meeting last Monday and voted, by a large majority, to strike in protest of the judicial reform, whose discussion began yesterday.

This is the first work stoppage in the country’s highest court at the request of its workers. Preliminary figures indicate that of 1,072 votes cast in the Court, 951 were in favor, 116 against, and there were five abstentions. The total number of voters in the central building is equivalent to 29 percent of the 3,647 seats occupied in 2024. Judicial sources reported that the Plenary of the Court began yesterday with the debate on the way in which ministers joined this strike, called basically by their closest collaborators, who are the secretaries of study and account and assistant secretaries. In addition, they reported that the Plenary rejected on Monday, in a private session, a request by Minister Lenia Batres for the Court to apply powers provided for in the Organic Law of the Federal Judicial Branch, which allow it to request the Federal Judicial Council (CJF) to issue general agreements. The proposal was rejected by nine votes to two, and was only supported by Yasmín Esquivel, according to Batres herself in a statement.

