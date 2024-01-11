Monetary authority workers demand career improvements, such as equality with other similar categories

The Ministry of Management and Innovation scheduled a round of negotiations with officials from the B.C. (Central Bank) for February 8th. According to Signal (National Union of Central Bank Employees), the government of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) committed to presenting “a concrete proposal for salary adjustment” to the category. Here's the complete of the note (PDF – 36 kB). There is already a Permanent Bureau of the Central Bank with the government. This Thursday (January 11, 2024), employees of the monetary authority carried out a 24-hour strike. The union said that less than 30% of BC staff showed up for work. The category claims career improvements, such as equality with other similar categories.