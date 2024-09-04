Fernando Alonso is the portrait of happiness on social media. Not for Aston Martin’s results, which have also worsened during 2024, or for the possible arrival of Adrian Newey in the Silverstone team, but for something that is linked to the brilliant designer.

The two-time world champion, in fact, has just received the car that Newey himself designed, the Aston Martin Valkyrieand couldn’t help but share his enthusiasm on social media.

Alonso’s tweet

This is Alonso’s comment: “The day has come! I am a proud owner of the best street legal machine in the world. What a privilege to work for this brand“.

Alonso’s tweet fits naturally into the path that should lead Newey to Aston Martin: the British team itself has called a press conference for September 10.