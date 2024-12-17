The organization of the championship to choose the best hamburger in the world has closed the space after the accident occurred

Three people have been injured at the ‘Champions Burger’ in Barakaldo after part of the decoration fell due to the wind, as reported ‘The Mail‘. Two of them have minor injuries and were treated at the scene, but the other had to be taken to the hospital.

The strong gusts of wind they have made part of the decoration of the place fell off around 9 p.m. and injured three people. The most affected has received a blow to the head and has been left semi-conscious.

Some doctors who were at the scene treated the injured until an ambulance arrived and took away one of them, the one who received the blow to the head. The other two people did not need hospital care.

The organization of the championship to choose the best hamburger in the world has closed the space after the accident occurred. «Due to the weather conditions and strong gusts of wind, The Champions Burger will remain closed today», he shared on his Instagram account.