Fifty-three years, eight of which spent in silence, suffering and struggle. The birthday of Michael Schumacher it is an opportunity to remember a driver who in reality does not need further celebrations. The career, the numbers, the records and the legacy he left in Formula 1 speak for him. His legacy is also sanguine, because his son Mick made his debut this year among the greats, exactly 30 years after Kaiser Michael’s first race, which impressed the whole world in Spa aboard a Jordan, the car in which he replaced Bertrand Gachot for a weekend. Enough to blind the Circus with his talent.

Mick dreams of retracing his dad’s footsteps. His debut was much more difficult: he will have to follow a different path to make the most of his talent. In all the meters it will cover, the # 47 will carry the teachings of his father, whom he paid homage on the occasion of his birthday: “Days like these were important to my ever-growing passion for motorsport, and still influence it today. I am grateful for all the knowledge you have passed on to me and I am thrilled for all the ones I will try for the first time in the future.“Wrote the Haas driver on his profile Instagram.