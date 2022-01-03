A research group of the Department of Translational Neuroscience, Osaka City University Graduate School of Medicine, had previously shown in a mouse study that the antibiotic rifampicin removes oligomers (Dementia is thought to occur when proteins called amyloid-β, tau, and α-synuclein build up in the brain and form oligomers.) from the brain and improves cognitive function. However, the drug has been associated with side effects such as liver damage.

Resveratrol, a natural antioxidant in plants, is used as a supplement in Europe and the United States. “To combat the negative side effects of the existing drug rifampicin, we thought of combining it with the hepatoprotective effects of resveratrol.“, Explained the professor Takami Tomiyama, who acted as principal investigator for the current study.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Neuroscience.

Combo rifampin and resveratrol: here’s what the research says

The research team administered a fixed-dose combination of rifampicin and resveratrol intranasally five days a week for a total of four weeks to mouse models with the Alzheimer’s disease, frontetemporal dementia and dementia with Lewy bodies and observed their cognitive functions and brain pathology.

The results showed that the combination significantly improved cognitive function of mice, inhibited the accumulation of oligomers and restored levels of synaptophysin, presynaptic proteins that facilitate synapses. In addition, blood levels of liver enzymes, a marker of liver damage that normally increases with rifampicin, remained normal in the fixed-dose combination.

Not only, increased levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) expression were observed in the hippocampus, which was not observed with rifampicin alone. These results indicate that this fixed dose combination is superior to rifampicin alone in terms of both safety and efficacy.

“The number of patients with dementia is on the rise worldwide, with some sources predicting a doubling of patients every 20 years. However, there is still no effective treatment for the disease“Said the specialist lecturer Tomohiro Umeda, first author of the study.

“Recent studies have shown that abnormalities start appearing in the brains of dementia patients more than 20 years before the onset of the disease“. By investigating new therapeutic purposes with existing drugs in a process called drug repositioning, the research team hopes to diagnose and prevent dementia before neurons begin to die.

Additionally, based on the team’s previous research experience, nasal administration of a fixed-dose combination of rifampicin and resveratrol would increase the transferability of the drug to the brain and further improve both safety and medicinal effects. The dosage used in this study was 0.02 mg of rifampicin per mouse per day, or 1 mg / kg / day assuming a mouse weight of 20 g.

“Converted to a human body surface-based dosage, it becomes 0.081 mg / kg / day“, Declared prof. Tomiyama, “currently, rifampicin is prescribed at 10 mg / kg / day as an antibiotic and, compared to this, we confirmed an effect at a much lower dosage“, Concluded the scientist.

Dementia is a syndrome, usually of a chronic or progressive nature, which leads to a deterioration of cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging. It affects memory, thinking, orientation, understanding, calculation, learning ability, language and judgment.

Consciousness is not affected. Impaired cognitive function is commonly accompanied, and occasionally preceded, by changes in mood, emotional control, behavior, or motivation. Dementia results from a variety of diseases and injuries that primarily or secondarily affect the brain, such as Alzheimer’s disease or stroke.

Alzheimer’s is currently the seventh leading cause of death among all diseases and a leading cause of disability and addiction among older people worldwide. the disease has physical, psychological, social and economic impacts, not only for people living with dementia, but also for caregivers, families and society in general. There is often a lack of awareness and understanding of dementia, resulting in stigma and barriers to diagnosis and treatment.