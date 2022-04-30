Tragedy in the Padua area, where a girl of only 20 years, Paola Zonta, lost her life in a terrible frontal crash with a truck

A devastating news has spread in the last few hours, shocking everyone. Paola Zonta, a girl of only 20 years originally from Cittadella, lost her life in a terrible accident that happened yesterday afternoon, Friday 29 April. Her car invaded the oncoming lane and crashed head-on with a truck. She died instantly.

The inexorable continues to flow river of blood on the Italian roads. There are several fatal accidents that have occurred in the country in recent days, which have broken the lives of many young people too soon.

The first to enter this black list, last Saturday night, was Desire Baldi. The girl, he had 19 years and was originally from Argentadied crushed by the car in which she was traveling with three friends, after the latter went off the road and overturned several times.

Then it was Diego Inversi’s turn. He died instantly after his car collided with a truck on the A4 motorway towards Venice. He was 33 years old, he was originally from the province of Pordenone and she was a former volleyball promise.

Same tragic fate also for Massimiliano Travascio. The 37-year-old man comes from the province of Monza, crashed his motorbike into three cars that came in the opposite direction on the Napoleona road in Como. He left behind his partner and a 3-year-old son.

The tragedy of Paola Zonta

Yesterday afternoon, Paola Zonta had left her house in Citadel to join friends for dinner.

For reasons still under investigation, his car, a Fiat Punto, invaded the opposite lane and crashed head-on with a heavy vehicle passing just at that moment.

Immediate arrival on the spot of the Fire fighters and gods medical rescuerswho, however, could not help but extract the body of the 20-year-old from the now destroyed car and declare the death.

Paola He had accomplished 20 years only 8 days before the tragedy. She loved school, worked as an animator in her parish and had recently found a working apprenticeship.

Let the father Giorgio and the mother Antoniarushed to the scene of the accident, in addition to his sister Elena and brother Gabriele.