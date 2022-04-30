The first elements emerged from the autopsy on the lifeless body of 15-year-old Ahmed Joudier. He drowned in the Brenta, no signs of violence

The first results of the autopsy of Ahmed Joudierthe 15-year-old boy who disappeared and then found lifeless in the Brenta.

The examination revealed that the young man died for drowning, no signs of violence and no injury that could lead to the aggression of another person. However, the hypothesis ofinstigation to suicide. Ahmed Joudier committed suicide, but someone forced him to do it? That’s what his family thinks of him. The 15-year-old’s mom and sister are sure friends they know the truthbut they are afraid to speak because of the police or the possible consequences.

Investigators have seized all devices of the boy and have entrusted them to a professional expert, who has the task of examining all the conversations and all the files contained on the smartphone, on the PC and even on the PlayStation. The goal is to recover any deleted chats.

In the meantime, the results of the toxicological testswhich will be used to understand if Ahmed has taken any substance before falling into the Brenta.

His family had last seen him on April 21, when he had ridden away from home on his bicycle. From that moment on, the fifteen-year-old has been lost and no one has been able to track him down. Just before disappearing into thin air, he had sent messages to his ex-girlfriend. He had told her he had gods pending accounts with some people and was convinced that that day he would die or suffer serious injuries. After those words, nothing.

Ahmed’s mother, a Paduan boy of Moroccan origins, is sure of it. His son he would never kill himselfhe had projects, dreams in the drawer and he loved life.

What really happened? Who are these people that 15-year-old was talking about in chats? Did you commit suicide or did someone force you to jump into the river? All questions that now have to find answers.