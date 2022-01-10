School, transport chaos and teachers No Vax. Few pupils in the classroom

There school restarts in presence. This was the government’s decision, also confirmed by the emergency commissioner Son and by the minister whites: “We are worried, but ready”. But the numbers of the return to the classroom tell another truth. Throughout Italy – reads the Repubblica newspaper – they are 1,044 the Municipalities, where mayors or governors have chosen to postpone the opening: one every eight. The two Regions of Southern Italy (Sicily and Campania) were joined by 43 ordinances in Calabria, 22 in Lazio, 10 in Piedmont, 9 in Abruzzo, 7 in Molise, 3 in Lombardy, as many in Sardinia, 2 in Basilicata, one in Veneto. and 4 in Puglia. The governor Michele Emiliano reluctantly decided to reopen it, inviting the Apulian families who invoke Dad to an autonomous appeal to the TAR. But also the front of the Regions is split: “In a country where everything is open, keeping schools closed is not only a bad signal but it is not very useful”, explains the president from Liguria Giovanni Toti. And in fact the majority starts again.

Although – continues Repubblica – in classes depopulated by infections e quarantines: approximately 380,000 pupils are locked up at home due to Covid, between illness and isolation. And then there are the 100 thousand absent estimated by the National Association of Principals between teachers and staff Ata. Of these, 80% are teachers and professors: suspended because they are against the obligation to vaccinate, No vax, infected, isolated. Even Bianchi admits it: «There is certainly the possibility that there is a lack of staff. We have given 400 million to renew and strengthen the staff for the emergency linked to Covid: we are talking about 35 thousand teachers and just as much more technical staff “. And it is also feared transport paralysis. Between public transport and regional trains, the service will be limited due to the high number of infected personnel. The day of the return to school risks becoming that of the paralysis of the country. And the Ffp2 bezels mandatory, they are nowhere to be found.

